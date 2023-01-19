In this podcast, Paul goes Behind the Curtain with the stars of “Chicago the Musical.” Katie Frieden, who plays Roxie Hart, and Logan Floyd, who plays Velma Kelly, talk about the wonderful production of this 25th Anniversary Tour. With classic Kander and Ebb songs including “All that Jazz,” “Razzle Dazzle,” and “Mr. Cellophane,” and Ann Reinking choreography inspired by, and true to, the original choreography of the legendary Bob Fosse, this show takes you back to Chicago in the 1920s…the era of gangsters and drinking and lots of fun! “Chicago” plays from January 17-29th at CIBC Theatre and tickets can be purchased at www.broadwayinchicago.com, and more information about the tour and its company can be found at www.Chicagoontour.com.

