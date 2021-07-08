Chicago Magic Lounge returns to amaze us!

This week, Paul goes behind the curtain with the owner of Chicago Magic Lounge, Joey Cranford, and master magician Luis Carreon to talk about the re-opening of Chicago Magic Lounge after a 16 month hiatus caused by the pandemic. The home of close up magic magicians and mentalists, these folks know how to entertain and amaze! It’s back to the stage starting August 2nd with an all new show. Joey talks about the unusual way one needs to find and enter the lounge located at 5050 N. Clark Street (a fun time in itself). With a magician to greet you at the barn and different show rooms presenting various magicians right at your table, it’s a fantastic date night, bridal shower, birthday party among the many reasons you will want to take your friends for a great evening of close up magic. You can get tickets and learn more at chicagomagiclounge.com or get tickets at 312.366.4500. Finally, fun and magic returns to Chicago! Check it out and enjoy!
Paul Lisnek Behind the Curtain