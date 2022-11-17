In this new podcast, Paul goes behind the curtain with cast members from the Broadway musical hit “Wicked” currently playing at the Nederlander Theater. Kimberly Immanuel (who plays Nessa Rose) and Jacob Pedersen (who plays Boq) join to talk about why Wicked resonates so strongly and has for so long with audience members. This Stephen Schwartz musical is a classic and plays in Chicago through December 4th. Whether you’ve never seen it or have seen it dozens of times, this cast and production is stellar! Tickets can be purchased at www.BroadwayinChicago.com.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction