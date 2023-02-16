Paul goes behind the curtain with a star from CATS, Taylor Harris, who plays the iconic role of Grizabella the Glamour Cat. Everyone knows the song “Memory” and this is the character who sings that unforgettable and haunting song. 41 years on the stage, this amazing Andrew Lloyd Webber show still packs in the audiences and amazes people with the costumes, make up, set and talent. The show runs ONLY from February 21st – 26th at the James Nederlander Theater. Tickets can be purchased at www.BroadwayinChicago.com. Cats….now and Forever!!!

