On this new podcast, Paul goes behind the curtain with the stars of Cabaret Zazou presents:” Luminaire!” The incredible and incomparable Frank Ferrante (who plays the emcee Forte) continues to amaze the audiences with his abilities for improv/humor/spontaneity that is nearly a lost art form. Not since the late Groucho Marx or Don Rickles does a performer bring such a sharp wit and skill to live performance. He will have you in stitches. And, joining the conversation is Broadway star James Harkness whose talent as an incredible singer takes us from supper club to rock and everything in between. These two and their fellow ensemble members entertain with a hard describe show incorporating elements of circus, acrobatics, magic and so much more. It is nearly three hours of non-stop entertainment as you enjoy a four course gourmet meal prepared by our city’s great: Blue Plate Catering. It’s a full evening that will have you returning over and over again to share with friends and visitors. If you’ve seen it, go back! The show is all new.

If you have NOT seen it, then hurry to the Cambria Hotel’s 14th floor where an historic circus tent, full bar and warm atmosphere awaits you. Tickets and more information may be found at: www.CabaretZazou.com