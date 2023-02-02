On this podcast, Paul goes behind the curtain with the cast and director of Porchlight Music Theatres’ “Cabaret!” including Erica Stephan (“Sally Bowles”). Josh Walker (“Emcee “), Mary Robin Roth (“Fraulein Schneider”) and PMT’s artistic director and director of this production, Michael Weber. As the review below indicates, even if you think you’ve seen Cabaret before, you really haven’t until you experience this production. Resonating more than ever because of the times in which we live, this masterful production presents the classic Kander and Ebb music and songs, but all in a setting with some twists and turns that engage the audience and trigger emotions moreso than perhaps previous productions of this show have been able to do. You can watch this program by clicking the link below or listen to it wherever you get your podcasts.

Cabaret Plays thru February 12th and tickets may be purchased at: www.PorchlightMusictheatre.org

Paul’s Review of “Cabaret”:

*****/5

If you think you’ve seen Cabaret, I’d suggest that you have not until you see Porchlight Music Theatre’s current production. I’m not sure if it’s because of the times in which we live where anti-semitism is rearing its ugly head, but the word that rings in my head as the most descriptive of the production is….Haunting

Yes, the show is powerful and as always presents the powerful voices, music and choreography I always expect from a Porchlight production. While diverse and unconventional casting is routine these days, in this production, diversity also rings as a strong rebuke to the pain and horror caused by the Nazis which we see stirring in Cabaret in its beginnings.

Songs such as Tomorrow Belongs to Me (a Nazi youth anthem in the show) have been re-interpreted. In the case of Tomorrow, it eases the horror of watching Nazi youth through alternative but appropriate costuming to preceding ancient times, but that doesn’t mean there are not moments of shock and some gut punches which come at moments which would otherwise be prime for applause…yet in this production, give the audience hesitation, uncertainty and pause in how to react. I struggled with my desire to show my appreciation for the incredible performance, while simultaneously feeling like my core beliefs would not let me go forward. For example, the dance steps to tomorrow belongs during the wedding engagement scene creates a visual and powerfully auditory presence of Naziism that is both unexpected and disturbing, but powerful.

The cast is universally stellar…ensemble members with a shout out to Shaun White trigger emotion thru their facial expression and movement. It’s more proof that the impact of productions relies heavily on the work and talent of the entire cast.

Bravo to Erica Stephan as Sally, Gilbert Domally as Cliff and Josh Walker as the Emcee; they do not emulate or re-create the well known performances we have come to know from the classic 1972 film; they truly reinterpret and make these roles their own. And I would be remiss without a special shout out to Mary Robin Roth, who as Fraulein Schneider takes a role often seen as secondary and transforms the character into mesmerizing show stealing (in a good way) powerhouse moments.

Sometimes the work of the director can go unnoticed. But not in this production. The strong fingerprint, guidance and influence of the direction by PMT Artistic Director Michael Weber with associate direction and often stunning choreography of Brenda Didier deserve to be acknowledged and recognized for triggering all of the emotion which fills the audience.

This production is not to be missed…it will most certainly stay with you for some time to come…and perhaps especially so these days every time you pick up a newspaper and read of some other anti-semitic event in our society highlighting just how easy it is for one to hate…Cabaret reminds us what can happen if we don’t put a stop to it early on. If only we had in 1930…..

Paul Lisnek, “Behind the Curtain” WGNRadio.com