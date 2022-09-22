In this podcast, Paul goes Behind the Curtain with author David Hanna on his new book: “Broken Icarus: The 1933 Chicago World’s Fair, The Golden Age of Aviation, and the Rise of Fascism.” A fascinating time in our world history which all converges in Chicago for an historic event. It was a time of the Depression, a time with both FDR and Hitler came to power, but in Chicago, it was a stage for the most forward looking international exhibition in history. Hanna, an historian and history teacher, brings these worlds together to make understandable, a complex interaction between the changing political scene and world challenges, and yet a dream for what the future could be. Where else could a World’s Fair, Mussolini, and a Zeppelin all come together in one place than in Chicago during this magical time.

You can watch the interview above or listen to it anywhere you get your podcasts.

The book is available at www.amazon.com or wherever books are sold.