On this special podcast, Paul goes behind the curtain with Broadway legend and icon Donna McKechnie recipient of this year’s ICON Award from Porchlight Music Theatre being presented on Friday Sept 23rd at the Ritz Carlton. It will be an evening of music, song and dance, including performances by Ms. McKechnie herself! It is a DON’T MISS EVENING!

The recipient of the Tony Award for originating the role of Cassie in Broadway’s “A Chorus Line”, Donna has worked with a myriad of Broadway legends including Bob Fosse, Michael Bennett, Gwen Verdon, Hal Prince, Stephen Sondheim and so many more. From “How to Succeed in Business without Really Trying” to “A Chorus Line” and “Company,” her career has been an amazing trip through the best of Broadway over the past several decades. Pop culture lovers will remember her days from “Dark Shadows,” the cult-classic soap opera about vampires and more!. Simply, an incredible career….and she will talk all about it in conversation with Paul at Porchlight Music Theatre’s Annual ICON Gala at the Ritz Carlton on Friday September 23rd, starting at 5:30pm with cocktails. Tickets and More information can be found at: porchlightmusictheatre.org.