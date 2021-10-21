Broadway in Chicago Returns with a New Exciting Season!

In this week’s podcast Paul goes behind the curtain with Eileen LaCario, VP of Broadway in Chicago with a look at the new upcoming season then producer Garth Drabinsky joins the conversation to discuss his latest production, Paradise Square, which opens at the Nederlander Theater on November 2nd.

First, Eileen explains the safety protocols in place to insure that everyone can feel comfortable and be safe in the BIC theaters in which they will enjoy a terrific season. She discusses the shows that make up this year’s Package Season: Paradise Square, Oklahoma!, Hairspray, HadesTown, Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird and Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations. By the way, Oklahoma is not, as Eileen says, “your grandmother’s Oklahoma.” It’s new, edgy and fabulous. To Kill a Mockingbird is a modified version of the classic story as re-worked by Aaron Sorkin (West Wing, Trial of Chicago Seven) and Hadestown took Broadway by storm winning Tonys and now is back on Broadway.

In addition, other shows coming up this season include “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” “Pretty Woman,” “Come From Away,” “Moulin Rouge!” and SO many more…..she goes through them all on the show.

Then, Producer Garth Drabinsky joins the conversation to discuss the plot of the new pre-Broadway production, Paradise Square. Based on actual events in history, it’s a story you likely don’t know with a score and choreography that will knock your socks off. Garth says there is little doubt that everyone will be talking about this show and the emotional impact it will have on them when they see it….you will NOT want to miss this one.

Tickets and season packages can be purchased at www.BroadwayinChicago.com.