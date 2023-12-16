Paul goes behind the curtain with the director/choreographer of Boop, Jerry Mitchell (“Kinky Boots,” Pretty Woman”) and legendary composer David Foster about the creative process behind making this world premiere musical. Based on the popular cartoon of almost a century ago, this magical musical travels from the black and white page to full colors of today. A brand new book and score, this show is on its way to Broadway. Check out this insightful behind the scenes interview with Jerry and David as they answer questions that were outside the typical…..and be sure to see Boop before it leaves Chicago on December 24th! If you miss it here, you’ll have go to Broadway to see it!

Tickets can be purchased at: www.BroadwayinChicago.com