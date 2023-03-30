In this new podcast, Paul goes Behind the curtain with the stars of “The Book of Mormon,” the classic and hilarious musical comedy from the minds of South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone and including music and lyrics as well from Robert Lopez (also known for the wildly popular “Avenue Q”). Sam McLellan (Elder Price) and Sam Nackman (Elder Cunningham) talk about why this show has had such staying power as two Mormon boys make their way to Uganda on their mission to change hearts, minds and the world to convert to Mormonism. When the show first opened, many thought this show would anger the Mormon community, but they not only embraced the production but appreciated the humor and popularity and masterfully use it as a positive means of spreading their message. With amazing music, irreverent humor (it is South Park based after all), this is a show that will have you laughing throughout, and humming the songs on the way out of the theater.

Playing at the Cadillac Palace thru April 16th, tickets can be purchased at: www.broadwayinchicago.com