BONUS PODCAST: Christopher ‘Peter Brady’ Knight talks about a new Lifetime Brady Christmas movie, ‘Blended Christmas,’ premiering on Dec 12th

The Hacienda de la Sierra is Emma’s (Haylie Duff) favorite place to spend the holiday season and her boyfriend Liam (Aaron O’Connell) has been secretly planning to propose to her there, surrounded by both their families. Emma is delighted when she arrives to find the whole family bunch there. Of course, no holiday gathering is complete without drama, and soon the families are bickering over every detail! The added stress from trying to blend the two families eventually takes a toll on Emma and Liam, who start questioning their own relationship. Now just days before Christmas, the two families realize that they’re going to have to work together in order to reunite Emma and Liam! Blending Christmas also stars Beth Broderick, Christopher Knight, Greg Evigan, Mike Lookinland, Barry Williams, Susan Olsen, Robbie Rist, Telma Hopkins and Jennifer Elise Cox.

On this bonus episode, Paul Goes Behind the Curtain with Christopher Knight, who played Peter on the classic and iconic TV series, “The Brady Bunch.” A new Lifetime movie called “Blended Christmas” premieres on December 12th at 7pm central on Lifetime, and Christopher talks about what it means to bring back several Brady kids who aren’t playing the Brady kids. There are moments of homage to be sure in the movie, but can they ever get away from that image and role in the public’s mind? In addition, Chris shares memories from the series like did Marsha really get hit in the nose with a football, Was Florence Henderson always going to play Carol Brady, were Florence and Robert Reed (dad, Mike) really parent figures for the kids during the series? In addition, Chris’ strong ties to Chicago, his relationships, and he answers the question whether Florence Henderson really blessed his latest marriage before she died. And how about those chairs Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sat in during their interview with Oprah…did Chris actually design them? He’ll let you know. It’s great fun, memories and a nice candid look from one of the classic TV figures of the last 50 years…..Plus, don’t miss Blended Christmas on December 12th….for now, Enjoy Chris Knight aka Peter Brady, as he visits behind the curtain.