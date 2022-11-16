In this new podcast, Paul goes behind the curtain to discuss Black Ensemble Theater’s current production: “Blue Heaven.” Writer/Director Daryl Brooks and actor Billy Rude talk about the music and story that bring together: Howlin’ Wolf, Big Mama Thornton, Muddy Waters, Stevie Ray Vaughan and B.B King to tell their stories and jam for the audience. It’s a traditional Black Ensemble production full of fun, music and message. Presented in this season’s mission of healing and forgiveness, Daryl and Billy take us behind the curtain to share much of how this original production got created.

Blue Heaven plays thru Nov 27th and tickets can be purchased at: www.BlackEnsemble.org or by calling: 773-769-4451.