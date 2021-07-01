Broadway in Chicago’s Teatro Zinzanni Returns to Chicago on July 8th!

This week, Paul goes behind the curtain with three of the stars of Broadway in Chicago’s production of “Teatro Zinzanni.” Playing to sold out houses and a show that had become a staple in Chicago, this incredible production shut down during the pandemic. But…now it is back!!! Starting July 8th…and evening of dinner and one of the most entertaining shows you will ever see. Hear the emcee Frank Ferrante (“The Caesar”), magnificent singer Cunio (formerly in the Jersey Boys and Under the Streetlamp, among other performances), and one of the of the world’s greatest true clowns, Joe De Paul talk about the evening of unforgettable fun you are going to have with your partner or spouse, friends, or the whole family. If you have seen the show before, you KNOW you want to go back. And if you have not seen the show, it is a must see….over and over again!! Purchase tickets at: www.broadwayinchicago.com and enjoy the interview of these incredibly talented performers.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction