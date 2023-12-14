Paul goes behind the curtain with the cast of Beautiful: The Carol King Musical which tells the story of Carol’s amazing career and the larger than life star who never sought the spotlight of the stage. Joining in the conversation is Kaitlyn Davis (who plays Carol King), Andrew Mueller (who plays Carol’s husband Gerry Goffin) and director Jessica Fisch. A huge hit on Broadway, the musical has all the Carol King hits you want to hear performed and the challenge of presenting the story in the round is addressed as well. Fortunately the show has been extended until January 7th and tickets can be purchased at: www.marriottheatre.com

