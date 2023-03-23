On this show, Paul goes Behind the Curtain with the cast and director/choreographer of Avenue Q now playing through April 2nd at Music Theater Works (located at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts in Skokie). Joining in the conversation are actors Jimmy Hogan, Brandy Miller and director/choreographer Christopher Pazdernik.

This Tony award-winning musical comedy is hysterically funny, but also has important social messages we all need to hear. Most of those messages come in the form of songs you won’t be able to get out of your head as you leave the theater. Yes, it’s puppets being held by actors, but this is not a young kid’s show. No, it’s Sesame Street for adults complete with bad language, and “puppet sex and nudity!” And…very very funny….

From Princeton (played by Jimmy Hogan) who is searching for his purpose in life, to Kate Monster (played by Brandy Miller) who seeks to build a Monster-sory school and Trekky Monster who has found that the internet exists for…well, adult purposes. Director/choreographer Christopher Pazkernik makes this show work and shine on a fabulous set and in a great performance space!

It’s a show you won’t want to miss but it plays only until April 2nd!! Tickets may be purchased at: www.MusicTheaterWorks.com.