In this new podcast, Paul goes Behind the Curtain with Sandy the Dog from Annie!! Well, not exactly….you’ll hear from Sandy’s trainer, Bill Berloni who has trained dogs, cats, birds, donkeys and more for Broadway, TV, Film….including Annie, Legally Blond, A Christmas Story, and so much more!!

Bill shares the secrets of how to select the right animals for performance, how they are trained…..for example, can you actually train a cat? If you love animals, you’ll love this interview and its insight into the world of training animals for the stage and screen. And when you go see “Annie”, you might just get a bark hello from Sandy himself!!!

“Annie” is playing at the Cadillac Palace Theatre from March 7th thru the 19th…you can purchase tickets at: www. BroadwayinChicago.com