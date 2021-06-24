….and Jerry Mathers as….The Beaver!!

This week, Paul goes behind the curtain with The Beaver himself, Jerry Mathers! Jerry talks about his acting work before Leave it to Beaver…..yep, he worked with Bob Hope and Alfred Hitchcock. Then a look at the Leave it to Beaver years where I ask Jerry several questions submitted from LITB fans. He talks about life on the set, his retirement from acting for awhile to attend college and serve in the US Air Force Reserves. Plus How his kids and grandkids see him as Beaver, whether he tires of being recognized for this iconic role and…do people call him Beaver? All of that because Jerry appears on a episode of Hollywood Museum Squares, the ongoing benefit to raise money for the Hollywood Museum which has been closed during the pandemic. You can get tickets for these special Hollywood Museum Squares episodes at only $10 donation per episode) and you can get tickets by clicking HERE or go to www.stellartickets.com and search Hollywood Museum. Available ONLY until August 10th!! Check them out and enjoy this visit with a classic television star!

