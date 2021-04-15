Actors Training Center virtual fundraiser; Writer’s Theatre upcoming/virtual ‘The Last Match’

This week Paul goes behind the curtain to talk about the Actors Training Center. Founder Carole Dibo and actress / writer Mary Hollis Inboden (“Marriage Story” and the upcoming AMC comedy Kevin Can F*** Himself”) talk about the powerful training for acting and life offered by Actors Training Center located in Wilmette. In addition, the provide information about the upcoming virtual fundraiser “The Show Goes On,” which will be available from Sunday, April 25th at 4pm….thru May 2nd. You can watch the event and hopefully offer financial support by going to: ActorsTrainingCenter.org ….event guests will include Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Phillipa Soo (Hamilton’s Eliza Hamilton),Tony Goldwyn (“Ghost”) and many more…PLUS fabulous raffle packages will be available. Be sure to check out the event…it’s free and virtual…..

Then, a chat with Writers Theatre Artistic Director Michael Halberstam on how the theater has been dealing with the pandemic, the fabulous virtual creation of “A Christmas Carol” (performed by Halberstam himself) and the upcoming “The Last Match,” to be available for viewing April 28th thru May 30th and tickets can be purchased at writerstheatre.org. Set at the US Open tennis final, the play is about much more than tennis and Michael talks about how the production was created and filmed for this availability. If you are craving theater, hopefully you will take an evening and watch “The Last Match.”

A fun show…..tune in, sit back and enjoy!