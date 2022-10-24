On this podcast, Paul talks with Gideon Glick, start of Broadway/film and television (original cast of “Spring Awakening,” “To Kill a Mockingbird,” Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and much more) about his venture into creating a cookbook with chef/writer Adam Roberts (“The Amateur Gourmet”) that is perfect for the budding chef/cook or lover of all things Broadway. The book combines fabulous puns based on the titles of Broadway Musicals, with wonderful recipes and cooking tips and theater trivia all of which make for a very fun read. Gideon reflects on his career and how he and Adam created the idea for and moved ahead with the creation of this unique cookbook.

You can order “Give My Swiss Chards to Broadway” on www.amazon.com or wherever books are sold.