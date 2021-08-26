Actor Anthony Michael Hall films ‘The Class’ in Chicago and reminisces about his long career

Actor Anthony Michael Hall attends the premiere of the feature film “The Water Diviner” in Los Angeles on Thursday, April 16, 2015. (Photo by Dan Steinberg/Invision/AP)

This week, Paul goes behind the curtain with Anthony Michael Hall (Sixteen Candles, Breakfast Club, Weird Science and now, The Class) to talk about his new film just filmed in the Chicago area called The Class, where Anthony, once the geeky nerd student who drove the teachers and principals crazy, is now that principal dealing with a new generation of young folks. In addition, he has a new movie coming out this fall called “Halloween Kills,” the latest entry in the Halloween series. Then, it’s a walk down memory lane as Anthony talks about the old films, his relationship with John Hughes, whether he really turned down some roles so he did not get typecast, his close friendship with Robert Downey, Jr. thru the high times and low, and so much more. Who influenced Anthony? Who would he like to work with? It’s all answered in this in-depth and candid chat with one of the great Brat Pack originals! Enjoy.

