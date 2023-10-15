In this new podcast, Paul goes behind the curtain with two of the stars of “A Wonderful World” providing a look at the legendary jazz legend, Louis Armstrong. This Broadway bound musical stars James Monroe Iglehart (Genie in Aladdin) and chatting with Paul are Jennie Harney-Fleming who plays Armstrong’s wife Lil, and DeWitt Fleming, Jr who plays Lincoln Perry (known in his career as Steppin’ Fetchit. The story follows Armstrong from his early days at the birth of jazz in his native New Orleans, and follows him thru his international stardom. And yes, you’ll hear all the great Armstrong songs you expect to hear: What a Wonderful World, When the Saints Go Marching in, When You’re Smiling and so much more…

Not to be missed, this story of jazz’s greatest star plays at the Cadillac Palace Theatre through October 29th. Tickets may be purchased at www.broadwayinchicago.com