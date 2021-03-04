A visit from Johnny Cash tribute artist and Chicago’s very own Doug Allen Nash

This week, Paul Lisnek goes behind the curtain with an eclectic blend of talent folks. First, Paul is joined by actress, singer, songwriter, broadway star, television star and so much more, Roslyn Kind. Listen in while Roslyn and Paul talk about her career as a whole, what it was like growing up with Barbra Streisand as her older sister, coping in this COVID-19 world we live in and what's coming up next for Roslyn in 2021! Then, Paul is joined by a man who wears many hats - singer, songwriter, screenwriter, producer, author, educator and more - Danny Kravitz. Listen in as Paul and Danny dip deep into Danny's music career and his musical versatility. Danny also talks about his new album coming out and how that process has been going in a world with COVID-19. To wrap up the conversation, Danny talks about the movie he's working on starring Liam Neeson called 'The Marksman' and what's next on the docket for him. To close out today's podcast, Paul is joined by one of the most important men in the musical theatre record world, John Yap. Paul and John talk about the work he's been doing with Sondheim shows (both with hits and flops) and the importance of preserving any and all shows even if they aren't everyone's favorites. Listen in and enjoy.