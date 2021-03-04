A visit from Johnny Cash tribute artist and Chicago’s very own Doug Allen Nash

Paul Lisnek

This week, Paul goes behind the curtain with Chicago’s very own songwriter, singer, producer Doug Allen Nash. Doug grew up near Galena, Illinois on a farm and channeled his close ties to his family and farm life to a recording and performance career. Known for his tribute shows to Johnny Cash and Neil Diamond, Doug has performed throughout the country including Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas and locally at Park West. Impacted greatly by the loss of his mother to dementia (an experience we shared), Doug includes  heartfelt memories of what it is like to lose a parent who has dementia but in the time of Covid-19. Enjoy this candid look inside the heart of a local entertainer respected nationally and who hopes to soon return to the road! Learn more at dougallennash.com.

