In this new podcast, Paul goes behind the curtain with Magician extraordinaire Paige Thompson and the co-owner/CEO of the Magic Lounge Joey Cranford to discuss the current main stage show and an evening of fun that awaits you! Paige Thompson appears in “A Paige in Time,” allowing her to exhibit the skills and fun that landed her appearances on Penn and Teller: Fool Us, and CW’s Masters of Illusion. They define what the Chicago Style of Magic is and an evening at the Magic Lounge begins with your having to find your way into the club itself (gee, it looks like a laundromat!) with a whole lot of fun throughout the evening. Plus, a fun and tasty menu and the best food service in town. Check it out! Paige appears thru December 21st and you can get tickets for various packages at: www.ChicagoMagicLounge.com or by calling: 312-366-4500.

