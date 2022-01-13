8-Track at Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre, The Play that Goes Wrong at Broadway Playhouse, and Wellesley Girl at Compass Theatre

Pictured (Top-Bottom): Logo for “8-Track: The Sounds of the ‘70s” at Theo Unique Cabaret Theater in Evanston, Cast of the Chicago version of “The Play that Goes Wrong.” playing at The Broadway Playhouse, and show logo for “Wellesley Girl” is playing at Compass Theatre

This week, Paul goes behind the curtain for three great shows going on right now in Chicagoland. First, re-live the 1970’s (or at least experience them if you weren’t around in that decade) with “8-Track: The Sounds of the ‘70s” at Theo Unique Cabaret Theater in Evanston. These great songs of the 1970s cover 50 Ways to Leave Your Lover to Don’t Cry Out Loud and We are Family. Good luck not clapping and singing along as you have a high energy experience watching this great group of talented actors. Joining the show are Jamal Howard (Director/choreographer), and lead players Patrick O’Keefe and Jasmine Lacy Young. The show is a real spirit lifter and the perfect experience for a return from the pandemic times as seats are limited and the environment is very safe. The show runs thru January 23rd and you can get tickets at www.theo-u.org or by calling 773-939-4101.

Next up in the show, a grand hysterical farce “The Play that Goes Wrong.” A huge hit in New York, this show will literally have you laughing from beginning to end. It’s a show within a show where everything that can possibly wrong…does! The cast, Matt Mueller (who plays Chris playing Inspector Carter and the Director) and Kelly O’Sullivan (who plays Sandra playing Florence Colleymoore) share whether things go wrong that aren’t even in the script, and how they train to perform in a show with such physical risks every night. It’s a real treat playing at The Broadway Playhouse thru April 3rd. Tickets can be ordered at: www.broadwayinchicago.com. Don’t miss this laugh riot!

Finally, a political drama which could not be more relevant in today’s political climate: “Wellesley Girl” is playing at Compass Theatre in the space of Theater Wit. Director James Fleming describes the show which is set in the year 2465 and the nature of American politics has not changed all that much! The population is so small that everyone is a member of Congress and critical decisions impacting the nation’s treat must be made. You’ll think the play was written following the occurrences of January 6th, 2021 but alas, the show was scheduled to open the previous year, it just delayed by the pandemic. A remarkably relevant show that will give you a lot to think about afterwards. The play runs through February 5th and tickets may be purchased at wwwcompasstheatre.org.

Catch all of these shows before they end their run…listen to this show, and you will certainly want to see them all!