Mollie and Pete Save Everything: "There are only three ways to eat an Oreo"

Mollie and Pete Save Christmas

Stevie Ray Vaughan Statue in Austin, Texas

From the people who brought you Mollie and Pete Save Christmas, this is the Mollie and Pete Save Everything podcast. Instead of breaking down a Hallmark Christmas movie, Mollie and Pete discuss what they have been up to this week including a debate between using the overhead bin or putting luggage under the seat in front of you while flying, a recent trip to Austin, the usage of the term “Ope!” and the proper way to eat an Oreo cookie.

You can buy Mollie’s cards here and you can listen to the Justin Kaufmann Show here.

Mollie and Pete Save Christmas MollieAndPete

Christmas enthusiasts Mollie Green and Pete Zimmerman take a deep dive into Hallmark Christmas movies.
