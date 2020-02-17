Listen Now
Mollie and Pete Save Everything: If The Podcast is a Rockin'

Mollie and Pete Save Christmas

Pete’s Blue OTF wrist band and Snuggy, Snuggy, Snuggy….

From the people who brought you Mollie and Pete Save Christmas, this is the Mollie and Pete Save Everything podcast. Instead of breaking down a Hallmark Christmas movie, Mollie and Pete discuss what they have been up to this week (well, the last two months) including the Orangetheory Fitness Transformation Challenge, a visit to the Nike store on Michigan Avenue, the worst song of all time and a debate over the sexiness of TV’s Ray Romano.


You can buy Mollie’s cards here and you can listen to the Justin Kaufmann Show here.

Mollie and Pete Save Christmas MollieAndPete

Christmas enthusiasts Mollie Green and Pete Zimmerman take a deep dive into Hallmark Christmas movies.
