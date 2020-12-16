Mollie and Pete Save Christmas: ‘There is always one hot shot at the local ice skating rink’

Welcome to the 2020 season of Mollie and Pete Save Christmas! In this podcast, Mollie Green and Pete Zimmerman break down the various holiday-themed movies and television shows that they consumed over the previous couple weeks. On this episode, Mollie and Pete talk about “Christmas She Wrote” and “A Little Christmas Charm.” Mollie and Pete also talk about a disappointing SNL episode with Bruce Springsteen, a mystery Christmas ornament and a very Christmas-y day that included a trip to Lincolnwood.