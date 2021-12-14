Mollie and Pete Save Christmas: Just add milk

Welcome to the 2021 season of Mollie and Pete Save Christmas! In this podcast, Mollie Green and Pete Zimmerman break down a slew of new Hallmark Christmas movies and other holiday-themed movies and television shows that they consumed over the previous couple weeks. On this episode, Mollie and Pete talk about “A Very Merry Bridesmaid,” “The Nine Kittens of Christmas,” and “Sister Swap: Christmas in the City.” Pete and Mollie also debate the proper time to enjoy a cup of hot cocoa.
