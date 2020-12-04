Mollie and Pete Save Christmas: ‘I don’t like Christmas movies when Santa is involved’

Welcome to the 2020 season of Mollie and Pete Save Christmas! In this podcast, Mollie Green and Pete Zimmerman break down the various holiday-themed movies and television shows that they consumed over the previous couple weeks. On this episode, Mollie and Pete talk about “Princess Switch: Switched Again,” “The Christmas House,” “Christmas by Starlight,” “Happiest Season” and “One Royal Holiday” Mollie and Pete also talk about the wonderful (Pete’s words) “West Wing” Thanksgiving episode, go deep on the Ray Conniff Singers and try to figure out the mystery of Randalph.

