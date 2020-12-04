Mollie and Pete Save Christmas: ‘I don’t like Christmas movies when Santa is involved’

Mollie and Pete Save Christmas
Posted: / Updated:

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 17: A view of Hulu “Happiest Season” Drive-In Premiere at The Grove on November 17, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Hulu)

Welcome to the 2020 season of Mollie and Pete Save Christmas! In this podcast, Mollie Green and Pete Zimmerman break down the various holiday-themed movies and television shows that they consumed over the previous couple weeks. On this episode, Mollie and Pete talk about “Princess Switch: Switched Again,” “The Christmas House,” “Christmas by Starlight,” “Happiest Season” and “One Royal Holiday” Mollie and Pete also talk about the wonderful (Pete’s words) “West Wing” Thanksgiving episode, go deep on the Ray Conniff Singers and try to figure out the mystery of Randalph.

Share this story

Celebrating 60 Years of Orion Samuelson
Audio | Video | Photos

Mollie and Pete Save Christmas MollieAndPete

Christmas enthusiasts Mollie Green and Pete Zimmerman take a deep dive into Hallmark Christmas movies.
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular