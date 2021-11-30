Mollie and Pete Save Christmas: Christmas with The Beatles

Mollie and Pete Save Christmas
The Beatles dress up for the Beatles Christmas Show, at the Astoria Cinema, Finsbury Park, London, New Years Eve, 31st December 1963. (Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Welcome to the 2021 season of Mollie and Pete Save Christmas! In this podcast, Mollie Green and Pete Zimmerman break down a slew of new Hallmark Christmas movies and other holiday-themed movies and television shows that they consumed over the previous couple weeks. On this episode, Mollie and Pete talk about a number of Hallmark movies including, “Christmas Sail,” “My Christmas Family Tree,” and “One December Night.” They also talk about their love of the new Beatles documentary and the ongoing debate about the merits of “Ted Lasso.”

Mollie and Pete Save Christmas MollieAndPete

Christmas enthusiasts Mollie Green and Pete Zimmerman take a deep dive into Hallmark Christmas movies.

