Mollie and Pete Save Christmas: Christmas with The Beatles

Welcome to the 2021 season of Mollie and Pete Save Christmas! In this podcast, Mollie Green and Pete Zimmerman break down a slew of new Hallmark Christmas movies and other holiday-themed movies and television shows that they consumed over the previous couple weeks. On this episode, Mollie and Pete talk about a number of Hallmark movies including, “Christmas Sail,” “My Christmas Family Tree,” and “One December Night.” They also talk about their love of the new Beatles documentary and the ongoing debate about the merits of “Ted Lasso.”
