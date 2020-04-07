Why Is Quarantining Such An Issue For People?

Author & Professor of Media at Middle Tennessee State University, Katie Foss explains why people are having such a hard time being quarantine during this COVID-19 pandemic. The good and bad uses of social media during this time are also discussed.

For more information about Doctor Katie Foss visit: Profkatiefoss.com



This summer be on the lookout for Dr. Foss forthcoming book: Constructing the Outbreak: Epidemics in Media and Collective Memory

