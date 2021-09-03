Team MVP: What is a relationship contract?

Mason Vera Paine

by: Shaunta Garth

Posted: / Updated:
Love, Marriage, Couples, Team MVP, MVP Show, Relationship Contracts, Couples, Romance

Leah Carey (Photo Courtesy of Leah Carey and Graphics By Team MVP)

Relationship contracts are a hot topic lately, but what makes a contract effective and non-offensive to the parties involved? What should a relationship contract contain? How can a couple that doesn’t have a written contract enforce one if they need to? For an answer to these questions and more, check out Team MVP correspondent Brian Althimer latest interview with Sex and Intimacy Coach Leah Carey as she delves into the world of relationship contracts.

For more Information about Leah Carey visit: LeahCarey.com
Like and Follow Leah on Instagram at: Instagram.com/GoodGirlsTalk
Check out Leah Podcast Good Girls Talk at: Youtube.com/GoodGirlsTalk

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mason Vera Paine
MasonVeraPaine

The Mason Vera Paine show is a go to lifestyles program, which covers everything from pop culture, supernatural, entertainment and the great beyond. (Click for more.)

Popular

More Home Page Top Stories