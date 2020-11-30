What We Know About The Playstation 5 & XBOX Series X

The last console release was back in 2013. Recently Sony released the Playstation 5 and Microsoft released the XBOX Series X. Editorial Director from GameSpot Randolph Ramsay breaks down the strengths and weaknesses of each console. Randolph also speaks about which console is over all better and if you should you wait to buy?

