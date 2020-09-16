What Are Some Issues That Matter To Voters & Why?

There are tons of issues that concern voters when it comes to the 2020 election. According to Gallup.com, Democrats and Republicans are separated by more than ten percentage points in nine of the 16 issues polled, and four issues divide them by more than 20 points. Associate Professor of Political Science and Chair at Clayton State University, Dr. Joshua Meddaugh, explains why specific issues matter to voters and how they may swing voters.

