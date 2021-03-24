Welcome to the world of Braynin

Braynin is a singer-songwriter and he’s just released his stellar debut single “Too Late”. A bold pop production, Braynin’s voice is both ethereal and powerful as he sings of the heartbreak of love lost. The track is a display of the young artist’s exceptional songwriting abilities, showcasing his potential to be a leading light in the industry. Check out my interview to learn more about him and what we can expect from him in the future.

For more information about Braynin Fire visit: Iambraynin.com

Follow Braynin on Facebook at: Facebook.com/brayninofficial

Follow Braynin on Instagram at: Instagram.com/Braynin

Featured Song – Too Late

Want to hear more of Mason? Check out: MasonVeraPaine.com for the latest interviews. Like Mason on Facebook at: Facebook.com/MasonVeraPaine and follow on Twitter at: Twitter.com/MasonVeraPaine. Interested in being a guest on the show or wish to send pitches contact us at: Contact@Masonverapaine.com