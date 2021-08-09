We Need to Talk: The State of League of Legends

The last few years have seen a lot of issues for League of Legends, and there’s a lot to be concerned about. The game was always at the forefront of E-Sports, but as time has gone on, Riot has had growing pains. They haven’t been able to keep up with the demands of the community and there are rampant issues with toxicity and the player experience. Inven Global E-sports Reporter, Nick Geracie speaks about some of League of Legends issues and how Riot is addressing these issues. Nick also gives a break down about Akshan and how to properly spec and play him.

