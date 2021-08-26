Team MVP: Voting inside Illinois prisons may become a reality?

SB2090 was passed in Illinois and mandated that any county with a population greater than three million establish a voting poll inside its county jail. Now SB828 is making its way through the Senate and this bill would allow for prisoners to vote in all Illinois prisons. Executive Director of Chicago Votes, Stevie Valles speaks with Team MVP Correspondent Brian Althimer about this bill and why he feels it is important.

For more information about Chicago Votes visit: ChicagoVotes.com

Like Chicago Votes on Facebook: Facebook.com/ChicagoVotes

Follow Chicago Votes on Twitter at: Twitter.com/ChicagoVotes

Follow and Like Chicago Votes on Instagram: Instagram.com/ChicagoVotes

Want to hear more of Mason? Check out: MasonVeraPaine.com for the latest interviews. Like Mason on Facebook at: Facebook.com/MasonVeraPaine and follow on Twitter at: Twitter.com/MasonVeraPaine. Interested in being a guest on the show or wish to send pitches contact us at: Contact@Masonverapaine.com