Team MVP: Voting inside Illinois prisons may become a reality?

Mason Vera Paine

by: Shaunta Garth

Posted: / Updated:
Team MVP, Brian Althimer, Right To Vote, Chicago Vote, Voting In Jail, SB2090, SB828

Stevie Valle of Chicago Votes (Photo Courtesy of Stevie Valle and Graphics By: Team MVP)

SB2090 was passed in Illinois and mandated that any county with a population greater than three million establish a voting poll inside its county jail. Now SB828 is making its way through the Senate and this bill would allow for prisoners to vote in all Illinois prisons. Executive Director of Chicago Votes, Stevie Valles speaks with Team MVP Correspondent Brian Althimer about this bill and why he feels it is important.

For more information about Chicago Votes visit: ChicagoVotes.com
Like Chicago Votes on Facebook: Facebook.com/ChicagoVotes
Follow Chicago Votes on Twitter at: Twitter.com/ChicagoVotes
Follow and Like Chicago Votes on InstagramInstagram.com/ChicagoVotes

Want to hear more of Mason? Check out: MasonVeraPaine.com for the latest interviews. Like Mason on Facebook at: Facebook.com/MasonVeraPaine and follow on Twitter at: Twitter.com/MasonVeraPaine. Interested in being a guest on the show or wish to send pitches contact us at: Contact@Masonverapaine.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mason Vera Paine
MasonVeraPaine

The Mason Vera Paine show is a go to lifestyles program, which covers everything from pop culture, supernatural, entertainment and the great beyond. (Click for more.)

Popular

More Home Page Top Stories