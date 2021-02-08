Viral videos, Trending Topics from Super Bowl LV

Mason Vera Paine

by: Shaunta Garth

Posted: / Updated:
Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, GOAT, NFC South, AFC West, Google Trends, Youtube, Ad Trends, Trends, Top Searches, Mason Vera Paine, Millennial, Unabridged Millennial, Team MVP

Google Most Searched Players (Photo Courtesy of Google)

The Super Bowl is the most-watched television event in the U.S. every year, and the number of searches and queries during the game is no exception. From the Top Trending Super Bowl Ads and Halftime Show-Stoppers, to the Most-Searched Questions and Players, this Super Bowl brings us all together in one place to look at the biggest trends in sports, entertainment, news, travel, and more.  Google Trends Expert, Molly VandenBerg breaks down the top game ads people were watching on YouTube, unique searches on Google and halftime show moments.

You can visit Google.com for all of your search needs
You can like Google on Facebook atFacebook.com/Google
Follow Google on Twitter atTwitter.com/Google

Want to hear more of Mason? Check out: MasonVeraPaine.com for the latest interviews. Like Mason on Facebook at: Facebook.com/MasonVeraPaine and follow on Twitter at: Twitter.com/MasonVeraPaine. Interested in being a guest on the show or wish to send pitches contact us at: Contact@Masonverapaine.com

Share this story

Mason Vera Paine
MasonVeraPaine

The Mason Vera Paine show is a go to lifestyles program, which covers everything from pop culture, supernatural, entertainment and the great beyond. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular