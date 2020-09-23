Van Life; Is It For You?

Mason Vera Paine
Posted: / Updated:
How To Van Life, How To Start Van Life, How To Live The Van Life, Must-Haves For Van Life, How To Shower Van Life, Van Life Solar Power, Guide To Living The Van Life, Living Expenses Van Life, Cost Of Living Van Life, Is Van Life Living Sustainable, Element Van Life Living, Van Life Full Time, Part Time Van Life, Living A Van Life, Living Van Life, Van Life Conversion Cost, Van Life Cost, Van Life Customs Cost, Van Life Build Cost, Van Life, Travel, Living the van life, Mason Vera Paine, Millennial, Adventure, Justin Burr

Justin Burr’s Van (Photo Courtesy of Justin Burr)

In 2011 the term van life was popularized by a photoblogger named Foster Huntington. 9 years later, this term has increased 312% on Instagram. According to the New Yorker, Van life is the new Bohemian Social Media movement. So what is van life, and why is it becoming so popular. Van life and adventurerJustin Burr breaks down the ins and outs of van life.

For more information about Justin Burr check out his twitter atTwiter.com/JBurrski
Check out Justin’s adventures on Instagram atInstagram.com/jburrski

Want to hear more of Mason? Check out: MasonVeraPaine.com for the latest interviews. Like Mason on Facebook at: Facebook.com/MasonVeraPaine and follow on Twitter at: Twitter.com/MasonVeraPaine. Interested in being a guest on the show or wish to send pitches contact us at: Contact@Masonverapaine.com

Share this story

Mason Vera Paine
MasonVeraPaine

The Mason Vera Paine show is a go to lifestyles program, which covers everything from pop culture, supernatural, entertainment and the great beyond. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular