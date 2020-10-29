Understanding The 25th Amendment

by: Shaunta Garth

Posted:
Author of “Living Dangerously: The Uncertainties of Presidential Disability and Succession.” Dr. Jim Ronan (Photo Courtesy of Dr Jim)

The Presidential Election is practically here. There is so much unpredictability with the election. From problems about mail-in voting, fear of voter fraud as well the fear of a peaceful transfer of power. Author of “Living Dangerously: The Uncertainties of Presidential Disability and Succession.” Dr. Jim Ronan breaks down America’s political institutions & the presidency line of succession.

Click on the link to find information about Jim’s book: “Living Dangerously: The Uncertainties of Presidential Disability and Succession.”

