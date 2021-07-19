Understanding dieting With Dr Alexandra Sowa

So Well Health (Photo Courtesy of Dr. Alexandra Sowa)

If you’re struggling with your weight, like many people are, you may have heard that there are dozens of diets out there, and they all work differently. It’s hard to know what to believe when it comes to dieting- is it the number of calories you take in that matters most? Or is it a set number of meals per day? What about fat intake or carbs? Internist & Obesity Medicine Specialist, Dr. Alexandra Sowa explains why you may not be losing weight and how technology can help in your weight loss journey.

For information about Dr Alexandra Sowa Company SoWell visit: Getsowell.com
