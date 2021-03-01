Tips to keep in mind when home buying

Buying a home is one of the most significant decisions you’ll make. But it’s also one of the most expensive; especially in this current climate. During this hot market first time home buyers are over paying, bypassing appraisal and inspections and more. Owner of DH Home Solutions, Doug Hentges gives some tips on the most common things to keep an eye out for when you’re buying a home and discusses how first time home buyers can navigate in this hot sellers’ market. Doug offers tips you should be aware on when buying a home.

For more information about Doug Hentges visit: Dhhomesolutions.net

Like Doug on Facebook at: Facebook.com/DHhomesolutionsREI

Follow Doug on Instagram for tips at: Instagram.com/theflipwiz

