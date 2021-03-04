Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources
Three Democratic leaders call for help for those in need

Humanity Forward Chief Spokesperson Greg Nasif (Photo Courtesy of Greg Naif and Graphics Created By Team MVP)

 Senator Ron Wyden along with Bernie Sanders and Sherrod Brown wrote President Biden a letter proposing that the next administration’s spending bill should include recurring direct financial assistance during the pandemic. Is this a wise thing to do and is it affordable? Humanity Forward Chief Spokesperson Greg Nasif answers these questions and offers better insight on Senator Wyden’s proposal for automatic stabilizers.

