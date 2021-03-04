Three Democratic leaders call for help for those in need

Senator Ron Wyden along with Bernie Sanders and Sherrod Brown wrote President Biden a letter proposing that the next administration’s spending bill should include recurring direct financial assistance during the pandemic. Is this a wise thing to do and is it affordable? Humanity Forward Chief Spokesperson Greg Nasif answers these questions and offers better insight on Senator Wyden’s proposal for automatic stabilizers.



For more information about Humanity Forward visit: Movehumanityforward.com

Follow Humanity Forward on Twitter at: Twitter.com/HumanityForward

Like Humanity Forward on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Humanity4ward

Want to hear more of Mason? Check out: MasonVeraPaine.com for the latest interviews. Like Mason on Facebook at: Facebook.com/MasonVeraPaine and follow on Twitter at: Twitter.com/MasonVeraPaine. Interested in being a guest on the show or wish to send pitches contact us at: Contact@Masonverapaine.com