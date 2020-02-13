Thoughts on the current NBA Season

Trends Expert Justin Burr joins Mason to give his thoughts on the current NBA 2020 season. Justin and Mason also discuss what era of basketball they became fans, who is the GOAT and why, underrated players and teams of this season, who do they think will win the championship this year and how this season is shaping up overall.

Follow Justin on Twitter at: Twitter.com/Jburrski

Follow Justin on Instagram at: Instagram.com/Jburrski

Want to hear more of Mason? Check out: MasonVeraPaine.com for the latest interviews. Like Mason on Facebook at: Facebook.com/MasonVeraPaine and follow on Twitter at: Twitter.com/MasonVeraPaine . Interested in being a guest on the show or wish to send pitches contact us at: Contact@Masonverapaine.com