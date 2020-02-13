Listen Now
Thoughts on the current NBA Season

Mason Vera Paine

NBA, GOAT, Basketball, ,Chick Hearn, Kobe Byrant, Shaquille O Neal, Michael Jordan, NBA League Pass, Toronto Raptors, Milwaukee Bucks, Pascal Siakam, Serge Ibaka, Fred VanVleet, Kyle Lowry, Marc Gasol, Chris Boucher, Kawhi Leonard, Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies, New Orleans Pelicans, Zion Williamson, Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat, Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers, Los Angeles Clippers, Alex Caruso

Basketball Arena Image by rochigb from Pixabay

Trends Expert Justin Burr joins Mason to give his thoughts on the current NBA 2020 season. Justin and Mason also discuss what era of basketball they became fans, who is the GOAT and why, underrated players and teams of this season, who do they think will win the championship this year and how this season is shaping up overall.

