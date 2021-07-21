The Story of Mike Hiratzka: Audio engineer, DJ, and producer

by: Shaunta Garth, Mason Vera Paine

Mike Hiratzka (Photo Courtesy of Mike Hiratzka)

Mike Hiratzka is the man behind the music. Hiratzka has traveled the world, playing at some of the world’s most prestigious venues, and has done this in many ways: as a DJ, a producer, a live performer, and most recently, as an artist. Mike speaks about his journey and some of the exciting projects he has been working on.

