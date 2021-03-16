The Justice League: The Snyder Cut is coming, should you even care?

If you’ve seen the Justice League movie, you know that the tone and feel of the movie was off. Many comic book aficionados like Kevin Smith bragged that Zack Snyder’s version of Justice League was far better than the Joss Whedon version. In the next few days HBO Max will be releasing the infamous Justice League Snyder Cut. Managing Editor and Writer at Fandango.com, Erik Davis joins me to recap what lead to the release of the Snyder Cut. Erik also speaks about the reopening of movie theaters.

