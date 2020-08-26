The Future of Surveillance In America

In China, they use a system called Face++ to monitor their citizens. Your face can be recognized anywhere. In addition to this, they will soon have the software installed in their cars that will double as a voice assistant and record monitor your habits. Cybersecurity Expert and Advisor J Eduardo Campos, explains how privacy will be shaped in America.

