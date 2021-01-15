The electronic duo that fuses music and visual art: MindGazm

Mason Vera Paine

by: Shaunta Garth

Posted: / Updated:
Gregory Gelfand, Jenya Taran, MindGazm, Acid Jazz, Progressive Rock, Band, Electronic Dance Music, Rock Club Scene, Hybrid Rock EDM, Flute, Guitar, Visual Art, Deep House Production, Funk, Rock, Deep House, Classical Texture, Keyboard, Vocals, Smooth Beats, Mason Vera Paine, Millennial, Team MVP, MindGazm, EDM, Music Infusion, Sensual Guidance

Graphic Art Created By Shaunta Garth/Photo Courtesy of MindGazm

MindGazm is a duo that is made up of Gregory Gelfand and Jenya Taran. Gregory Gelfand joins the Mason Paine show to speak about their various musical, art, and instrument infusions. 

Check out MindGazm music at: Mindgazm.com
Like MindGazm on Facebook at: Facebook.com/MindGazmMusic
Follow MindGazm on Twitter at: Twitter.com/MindGazm_music

Want to hear more of Mason? Check out: MasonVeraPaine.com for the latest interviews. Like Mason on Facebook at: Facebook.com/MasonVeraPaine and follow on Twitter at: Twitter.com/MasonVeraPaine. Interested in being a guest on the show or wish to send pitches contact us at: Contact@Masonverapaine.com

Share this story

Celebrating 60 Years of Orion Samuelson
Audio | Video | Photos
EMail | Voicemail | Scholarship

Mason Vera Paine
MasonVeraPaine

The Mason Vera Paine show is a go to lifestyles program, which covers everything from pop culture, supernatural, entertainment and the great beyond. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular