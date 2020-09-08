The collaboration & sound of Moodshift

When it comes to music groups, it is rare for three artists to come together from the same specializing in the same genre to make something special. Oliver Nelson, Rasmus Flyckt & Lucas Nord, accomplished this forming the Group Moodshift. Lucas Nord one of the members of Moodshift discusses how these three DJs came together and their latest release “Chemistry”.

Make sure you like Mood Shift Music on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Moodshiftmusic

Follow Moodshift on Twitter at: Twitter.com/Moodshiftmusic

You can also follow Moodshift on Instagram at: Instagram.com/Moodshiftmusic

Want to hear more of Mason? Check out: MasonVeraPaine.com for the latest interviews. Like Mason on Facebook at: Facebook.com/MasonVeraPaine and follow on Twitter at: Twitter.com/MasonVeraPaine. Interested in being a guest on the show or wish to send pitches contact us at: Contact@Masonverapaine.com